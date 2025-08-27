Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,668 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

