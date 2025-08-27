Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $931,000 Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,094,000 after purchasing an additional 371,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,591,000 after purchasing an additional 110,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,006,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,444,000 after purchasing an additional 245,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,155,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 112,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZWS opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.78%.The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,871,400. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 94,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,731.30. The trade was a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,930 shares of company stock worth $6,501,529 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

