Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $559,000 in Sonoco Products Company $SON

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 206,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 39,641 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.8% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 136,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonoco Products Company has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

