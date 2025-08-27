Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $742,000 in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,805,000 after purchasing an additional 42,376 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,481,000 after purchasing an additional 246,228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,180,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the sale, the director owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,742.24. This represents a 17.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.76%.The company had revenue of $401.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ACI Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

