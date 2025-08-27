Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $868,000 in UWM Holdings Corporation $UWMC

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 408,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UWM by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Up 1.5%

UWMC stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.70. UWM Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.60 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $2,292,206.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,098,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,098.56. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,601,044 shares of company stock worth $52,256,703. Insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

