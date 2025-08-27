Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,827 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Geo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Geo Group by 3,023.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 246,585 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Geo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Geo Group by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 420,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 274,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEO. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Geo Group Price Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Geo Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $36.46.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.55 million. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Geo Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Geo Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

