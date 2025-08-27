Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $774,000 Investment in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 23,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingClub by 24.4% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 2.46. LendingClub Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.04 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $298,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,548.15. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $68,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,283,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,655,611.50. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,955 shares of company stock valued at $545,648. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $15.50 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

