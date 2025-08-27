Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $951,000 Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,351 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 1.8%

Synovus Financial stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory G. Montana purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,898.34. The trade was a 29.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,958. The trade was a 3.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

