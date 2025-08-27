Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 136,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 544,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 113,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $819,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,685.71%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

