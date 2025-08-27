Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 142,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Verint Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.66%.The company had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-2.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

