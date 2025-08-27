Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 30,898 Shares of First BanCorp. $FBP

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 264.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,577 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 3,703.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,059,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,627,898.10. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

