Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Frontdoor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,952,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Frontdoor by 621.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 881,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after buying an additional 758,947 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Frontdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

FTDR opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

