Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 3,549 Shares of JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.87.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $2,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,154,903 shares in the company, valued at $195,737,480.33. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $2,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,371,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,613,180.36. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,338 shares of company stock worth $17,865,150 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

