Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 35,982 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its stake in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,982 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of MaxLinear worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,698.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,525,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 414.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,093 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $25,659,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,027,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,813.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,256,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,647 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MaxLinear stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. MaxLinear, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.69.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

