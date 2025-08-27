Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 43,413 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,413 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 238.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6,804.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,204.98. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Several analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.