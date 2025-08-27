Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $675,000 Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 226.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 134,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $3,866,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 133,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,843.20. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $342,440,999.16. Following the sale, the director owned 29,898,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,404,327.06. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

