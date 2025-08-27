Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $701,000 Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 69.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:GNW opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

