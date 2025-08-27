Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $938,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.19%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

