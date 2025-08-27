Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $979,000 Position in Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,466 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $54,878.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,779.60. This trade represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Flywire Corporation has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.65 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Flywire has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

