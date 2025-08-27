Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $999,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,480. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 141,213 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $9,156,250.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 816,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,938,164.12. The trade was a 14.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $157,786 and sold 300,000 shares valued at $19,260,310. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

