Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $477,700.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.25 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

