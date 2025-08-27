Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 132,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.18, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.27. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,675.52. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

