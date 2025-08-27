Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 74,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RLJ. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.71%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

