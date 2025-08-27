Capital Fund Management S.A. Trims Stake in Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,488 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 7.0% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Biohaven by 26.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 802,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 168,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Biohaven by 1.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Biohaven by 206.0% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Biohaven by 16.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Up 5.1%

Biohaven stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHVN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biohaven from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

