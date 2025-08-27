CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 12,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,016% from the average daily volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

CFSB Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFSB. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CFSB Bancorp by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

