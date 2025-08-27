Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) Trading 5.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Chemring Group PLC (OTC:CMGMF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.60. 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.
Chemring Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.92.
Chemring Group Company Profile
Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.
