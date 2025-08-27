Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $51,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 159.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 154.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 181.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The company had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

