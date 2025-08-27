Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Holdings Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,162 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.99% of Colliers International Group worth $59,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.30.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.04. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $170.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.20. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

