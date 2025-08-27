Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 191.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.