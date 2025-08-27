Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.8%
NASDAQ CBSH opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.
Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
