Contrasting i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) & Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of i-80 Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Profitability

This table compares i-80 Gold and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i-80 Gold -231.43% -21.18% -12.67% Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.13% -9.69%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i-80 Gold $76.62 million 7.86 -$65.20 million ($0.29) -2.63 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$4.61 million ($0.04) -37.50

This table compares i-80 Gold and Platinum Group Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Platinum Group Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i-80 Gold. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than i-80 Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for i-80 Gold and Platinum Group Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i-80 Gold 0 2 3 1 2.83 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00

i-80 Gold currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.34%. Given i-80 Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe i-80 Gold is more favorable than Platinum Group Metals.

Volatility & Risk

i-80 Gold has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i-80 Gold beats Platinum Group Metals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Platinum Group Metals

(Get Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.