CorVel Corp. $CRVL Stake Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,814 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CorVel were worth $66,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 5.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,578. The trade was a 62.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $116,959.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,582.32. The trade was a 33.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,244 shares of company stock worth $1,968,664 in the last three months. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. CorVel Corp. has a 12 month low of $85.13 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 10.98%.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

