Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.88. Approximately 135,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 137,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.86.

CVO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

The company has a market cap of C$596.67 million, a P/E ratio of -54.77, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

