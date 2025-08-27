Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.2727.

CRDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $128.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 444.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $368,729.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 582,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,664,420.12. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $4,963,470.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 393,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,036,032.06. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,274,583 shares of company stock worth $113,118,257. 16.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

