Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 944 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3,263.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is -16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

