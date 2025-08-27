Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. $ZYME

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Zymeworks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 123,240 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.55. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

