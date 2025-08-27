Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Visteon Corporation $VC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Visteon by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,727,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,106,000 after acquiring an additional 279,714 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2,402.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 271,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $15,612,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visteon by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 147,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Visteon by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cfra Research cut Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $524,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 710 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.09, for a total transaction of $81,713.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,872.82. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock worth $1,538,595 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visteon Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ VC opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. Visteon Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $127.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.35.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

