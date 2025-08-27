Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Freshpet, Inc. $FRPT

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,455,000 after acquiring an additional 571,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 171.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 414,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 262,387 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,073,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 18.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,026,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,401,000 after purchasing an additional 156,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $12,799,000.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.23%.The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Freshpet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

