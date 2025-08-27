Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 6,988 Shares of Sunoco LP $SUN

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sunoco by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth $204,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9088 per share. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.82%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

