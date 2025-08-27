Critical Analysis: LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI) versus Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LZG International and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LZG International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LZG International N/A N/A N/A Vertex -7.09% 27.16% 5.11%

Risk and Volatility

LZG International has a beta of -2.36, meaning that its share price is 336% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertex has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LZG International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vertex $666.78 million 5.95 -$52.73 million ($0.33) -75.36

This table compares LZG International and Vertex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LZG International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LZG International and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LZG International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex 0 5 8 1 2.71

Vertex has a consensus price target of $43.69, indicating a potential upside of 75.68%. Given Vertex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than LZG International.

Summary

Vertex beats LZG International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LZG International

(Get Free Report)

LZG International, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company offers AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow. Its technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable, and easy to integrate AI solutions. The company was formerly known as LazyGrocer.Com, Inc. and changed its name to LZG International, Inc. in August 2009. LZG International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. As of March 14, 2024, LZG International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Genius Group Limited.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools. It provides implementation services, such as configuration, data migration and implementation, and support and training; and managed services, including tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management. The company sells its software products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for LZG International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LZG International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.