Critical Review: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Otis Worldwide and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otis Worldwide 1 5 2 0 2.13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 1 0 1 3.00

Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Otis Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otis Worldwide 10.68% -30.95% 14.27% Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 4.92% 10.40% 3.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.0% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otis Worldwide $14.26 billion 2.41 $1.65 billion $3.78 23.19 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $33.01 billion 2.61 $1.62 billion $0.50 51.13

Otis Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Otis Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Otis Worldwide has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Otis Worldwide beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. This segment serves real-estate and building developers, and general contractors. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through agents and distributors. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. Otis Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts. It also provides passenger and commercial ships, LNG and LPG carriers, special purpose vessels, and IT services and systems; marine machineries, boilers, turbines, engines, and structures; and intelligent transport systems products and solutions, such as electronic toll collection system, road user charging system, highway traffic management system, EV management system, and development system. In addition, the company offers organic solvent exhaust gas treatment system, waste-to-energy system, sludge treatment system, air quality control system, and bio-treatment system; turbochargers, car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment; forklift trucks; and printing, paper converting, and metals, and food & packaging machinery, pumps, compressors & mechanical turbines, hydraulic components. Further, it provides gas holders, vibration control systems, water pipes, tunnel excavation machinery, and cybersecurity solutions for industrial control systems; special vehicles, naval ship and maritime systems, defense aircrafts, helicopters, defense aeroengines, and guided weapon systems; CO2 capture plants; and after-sales services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

