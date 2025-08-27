CW Advisors LLC Acquires 1,470 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research set a $250.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $213.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.46 and a 1 year high of $216.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average is $175.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

