CW Advisors LLC Acquires 17,424 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FENY stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.65.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

