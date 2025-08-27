CW Advisors LLC Acquires 708 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 354.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of CNI opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $100.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 49.81%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

