CW Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCP

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.