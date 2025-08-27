CW Advisors LLC Buys 479 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,061,000 after buying an additional 202,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after purchasing an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $211.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.14.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

