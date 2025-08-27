CW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,380 Nucor Corporation $NUE

CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,965,000 after acquiring an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,342,000 after buying an additional 92,363 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,804,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,384,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,595,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

