CW Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 250.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,286.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,232.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,186.72. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,521.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.