CW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Trimble by 174.9% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Trimble by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 153.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Trimble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,560. This trade represents a 52.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,590. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,383 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,318 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Trimble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.