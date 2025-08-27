CW Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Stake in Sonoco Products Company $SON

CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

